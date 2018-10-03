Register
23:36 GMT +303 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Newspapers

    RDIF Has Become a Target of Unfair Smear Campaign in US Media - Spokesperson

    © Photo : Pixabay
    World
    Get short URL
    0 10

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Reports about the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) published by some US media are an "unfair smear campaign" and a "purposeful misinterpretation of the RDIF public statements as well as plain disinformation," a fund representative told Sputnik on Wednesday.

    The Daily Beast news website published several articles about the fund on January 2 (Americans Worked for Sanctioned Russian Fund), August 30 (A Russian Sovereign Wealth Fund Is Trying to Make Elon Musk’s Dream Come True) and September 26 (Revealed: What Erik Prince and Moscow’s Money Man Discussed in That Infamous Seychelles Meeting).

    "RDIF has become a target of an unfair smear campaign in some media based on erroneous and unverified information from anonymous sources, purposeful misinterpretation of the RDIF public statements as well as plain disinformation. Publications by The Daily Beast represent a stark example of such campaign," the fund's representative said.

    READ MORE: RDIF, China Shandong Hi-Speed Group to Invest in Russia Far East Highways

    According to the RDIF representative, all of the three articles about the fund "contained numerous mistakes, misrepresentations and false statements that were subsequently corrected or withdrawn by The Daily Beast at the behest of RDIF."

    "In its attempts to mislead readers about various matters relating to RDIF and its CEO Mr. Kirill Dmitriev and tarnish their reputation, the Daily Beast went so far as falsely attributing direct quotes to a person who later publicly disavowed such attribution," the fund's spokesperson noted.

    RDIF stressed that the smear reports ultimately aimed to harm those who attempt to improve Russian-US relations.

    "RDIF firmly believes that restoration of good relations is in the interests of both Russia and the US and calls upon media to use only correct information in their stories and otherwise adhere to the standards of responsible journalism in all of their publications," the fund said.

    Preparations for 2018 SPIEF in St. Petersburg
    © Sputnik / Alexander Galperin
    Foreign Investors to Discuss Failure of Sanctions With Putin at SPIEF - RDIF
    Defending its reputation against a flow of misinformation, RDIF has recently corrected more than 100 erroneous and defamatory reports, including through legal action outside Russia. In June, RDIF won a dispute in the High Court of London against the Financial Times over the newspaper publishing false and unverified information about Dmitriev. In recent months, a number of media outlets, including MSNBC and The New York Times, have had to offer public apologies and rebut their publications.

    The fund was set up in 2011 to help attract foreign investment in Russia. It has so far participated in over 50 projects in 95 percent of the Russian regions.

    Related:

    China Asks US Not to Impede Media Work With Foreign Agents Registration
    Two Chinese Media Outlets Must Register as Foreign Agents with US Justice Dept.
    Iran Blasts Western Media for False Image of Country Under US Sanctions
    Tags:
    provocation, speaker, representative, media war, Kirill Dmitriev, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cute Pups Show Off Skills at Surf City Surf Dog Contest in California
    Cute Pups Show Off Skills at Surf City Surf Dog Contest in California
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse