Germany, US to Push for UN-Brokered Political Solution for Syria – German FM

BERLIN (Sputnik) - Germany and the United States will continue their drive for a UN-mediated political solution for Syria, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday after meeting his US counterpart Mike Pompeo in Washington.

"It was a very constructive talk," Maas was quoted by his ministry as saying. "We had a very intensive exchange on Syria. We want to push harder for a political solution under the UN aegis."

The minister also called his country’s friendship with the United States "nonnegotiable," in a tweet by the German foreign office. He said Washington remained Berlin’s most important partner outside the European Union.

Previously, Pompeo stated that all people in Syria, including those residing in the rebel-held areas, should participate in the settlement of the ongoing conflict in the country.