Mattis Tells Georgia MoD US Pledged to ‘Deter Russian Aggression’ - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Georgia Defense Minister Levan Izoria agreed in Brussels to deter alleged Russian aggression through US security assistance and to develop NATO interoperability, the Department of Defense said in a readout on Wednesday.

"Secretary of Defense James Mattis met with Georgian Defense Minister Levan Izoria today in Brussels," Defense Department spokesperson Dana White said. "They agreed to continue deterring Russian aggression through US security assistance."

The readout noted that the two officials also agreed to support defense initiatives to develop long-term readiness and NATO interoperability.

"Secretary Mattis also reinforced long-term US commitment to Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the readout said.

Mattis also thanked the Georgian defense minister for his country's exemplary defense reforms and contributions to the NATO Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan, the readout added.