Protesters Besieged Armenian Parliament With Over 70 MPs Blocked Inside (PHOTO)

The Armenian Parliament passed Tuesday a bill blocking the legislative body from being dissolved and holding early elections, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Following the ruling by the Armenian MPs, protesters blocked all the exits of the Parliament building with at least 70 members still inside, unable to leave.

The people were urged to block the Parliament by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who has strongly opposed the adoption of the legislative initiative and insisted that early elections should be held in the country in December this year.

#Armenia 🇦🇲: thousands of Armenians are out in the streets of #Yerevan after three parties in parliament rushed through legislation to delay upcoming elections.



PM #Pashinyan has called on the people to come to parliament and stop this. pic.twitter.com/QsFQknLNO2 — Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) 2 октября 2018 г.

​The prime minister also decided to dismiss ministers representing the Tsarukyan Alliance (Prosperous Armenia) and the Dashnaktsutyun Party (Armenian Revolutionary Federation) after those parties supported the motion of the opposition on the election, while Pashinyan's party the Yelk Alliance (Way Out Alliance) ignored the vote.

"When the decision on the resignation of the ministers and governors enters into force de jure, I will resign … However, I will be the acting prime minister," he added.