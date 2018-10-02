Register
21:25 GMT +302 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Tlatelolco massacre

    Half a Century Since the Massacre of the Student Movement in Mexico

    © Photo : Eliana Gilet
    World
    Get short URL
    Eliana Gilet
    0 0 0

    Sputnik presents testimonies of witnesses to one of the greatest crimes in Mexico’s modern history: the attack on the student movement on October 2, 1968.

    There were only a few days left until the opening of the 1968 Olympics and there was intense student agitation in the country. The echoes of the events of May, 1968 in France resounded in university classrooms and the movement, centered at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), had spread throughout the country.

    That day, the government of Gustavo Díaz Ordaz unleashed a brutal repression, which, according to estimates, resulted in 30 to 40 deaths. 50 years later, the Executive Commission of Attention to Victims (CEAV), under the Ministry of the Interior of Mexico, acknowledged that the massacre had been a state crime.

    Protesters at the 47th anniversary of October 2, 1968.
    © Photo : Eliana Gilet
    Protesters at the 47th anniversary of October 2, 1968.

    According to eyewitness accounts, the supposedly "coordinated" operation of the law-enforcement agencies was, in fact, chaotic and disorganized. Eyewitnesses say that the army didn't arrive while firing at the crowd, but instead responded to an armed attack by the Olimpia Battalion paramilitary group, which was posing as civilians. The group, which origin and command are still unknown, was firing at the square from the surrounding buildings.

    The Plaza

    On October 2, the third student demonstration was held in the Plaza de las Tres Culturas after two months of conflict. The place received its name because it is home to the pre-Hispanic ruins of Tlatelolco, a city-state founded by the Mexicas, and the church of Santiago Tlatelolco from the colonial era. The triad is completed by the huge Nonoalco Tlatelolco housing complex, which houses hundreds of working class families.

    Apart from students, many residents were in the square on the day of the demonstration, as well as some passers-by.

    "The government's objective was to imprison the members of the National Strike Council (CNH) in order to bring down the student movement. The Olympics were very close and the nervousness forced Gustavo Díaz Ordaz to send the army to the Plaza," Adolfo Palma, who was in the Plaza on October 2, 1968, explains.

    Created on August 2, 1968, the CNH brought together student representatives from the universities and schools that participated in the struggle; it had a broad, collegiate structure composed of more than a hundred young people.

    Students at the rally in the Plaza de la Tres Culturas on October 2, 1968. Photo: Oscar Meléndez, UNAM’s library archive / Plaza de las Tres Culturas, 2018. Photo: Eliana Gilet
    © Photo : Eliana Gilet
    Students at the rally in the Plaza de la Tres Culturas on October 2, 1968. Photo: Oscar Meléndez, UNAM’s library archive / Plaza de las Tres Culturas, 2018. Photo: Eliana Gilet

    The organization had been the target of military actions prior to the attack in Tlatelolco, when the army took control over three main student buildings of Mexico City occupied by the CNH: the University City of the UNAM, on September 18, and both buildings of the National Polytechnic Institute, on the 23 and 24 of the same month.

    Despite these three large deployments, the government hadn't been able to stop the CNH members. It was only on October 2 that they managed to achieve their goal.

    "At 7pm they have all been already imprisoned together with many others who were not from the Council," Palma stresses.

    "I was in the Plaza that day. I went to the demonstration as the CNH member, and on San Juan de Letrán, I saw that soldiers and tanks had arrived. The same was for Calzada Nonoalco (today Ricardo Flores Magón Avenue) and the Avenida [Avenue] Manuel González. The army occupied the three streets and rounded up the demonstrators," Palma recalls. By 5pm, the troops had been deployed in the Plaza.

    "When David Vega from the CNH, who would be the last speaker of the afternoon, was talking, two helicopters flew over us and dropped two flares: a green and a red one. We couldn't understand what was happening, but then I saw them shooting from the Chihuahua building towards the Plaza. When I turned around, I saw the avenue full of tanks," Palma says. It was 6:10pm.

    "The soldiers came down from the trucks and marched towards us with their rifles. One's instinct is to run, but I walked against them, I only had a scratch from one of their bayonets," Palma recalls.

    He passed through the soldiers and crossed the Avenida San Juan de Letrán, where he took refuge in the Acapulco bakery. Palma remembers having noticed the smell of alcohol when passing by the soldiers.

    The armed attack lasted between 40 minutes and an hour. Palma was 24 and was a month away from being an aeronautics engineer and a graduate of the School of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering (ESIME). However, he didn't finish his studies. He was married and had a daughter waiting for him at home. That was his biggest concern, to return to his family to tell them that he was fine.

    "I always lived near Tlatelolco and when I was walking back home, I was arrested by two police officers who took me to a detention unit that at the time was already full of people," Palma recalls. However, he was lucky, as one of the police officers recognized him and let him leave.

    The body of a student in Tlatelolco, October 2, 1968. Part of the Heraldo Gutiérrez Vivó-Balderas Archive of the Universidad Iberoamericana (AFHGV, núm 1905) / Police in front of the Parroquia de S
    © Photo : Eliana Gilet
    The body of a student in Tlatelolco, October 2, 1968. Part of the Heraldo Gutiérrez Vivó-Balderas Archive of the Universidad Iberoamericana (AFHGV, núm 1905) / Police in front of the Parroquia de S

    The Chihuahua Building

    The Chihuahua building, like others of the Nonoalco Tlatelolco housing unit, has an esplanade every third floor where the elevators arrive. The third floor balcony faced the square where people had been gathered since 5pm.

    "The plaza is not very big and, apart from the students, there were also local residents and neighbors. Before the demonstration, I decided to go up to Chihuahua to get a better view of the event. There were guards at the entrance, but they let me in as I was a journalist," Francisco Ortiz Pinchetti says. He was 24 and newly married at the time, working as a journalist.

    On the balcony Ortiz met Oriana Fallaci, an Italian journalist who had come to cover the upcoming Olympics, as well as the deputy director of his own magazine.

    "I remember that Oriana herself mentioned the calm that day. The previous day, she had spoken to the police chief, who told her there would be no problems," Ortiz says.

    It was planned that everyone would safely return home after the demonstration. The journalist recalls that the atmosphere was even "a bit festive." No one realized that there would be any kind of repression, because that morning, government authorities had met three CNH members.

    Repressions against civilians, Tlatelolco, October 2, 1968. Photo: Manuel Gutiérrez Paredes, the UNAM Archive (ISSUE-AHUNAM, num.3076) / Hall of the Chihuahua building, 2018. Photo: Eliana Gilet
    © Photo : Eliana Gilet
    Repressions against civilians, Tlatelolco, October 2, 1968. Photo: Manuel Gutiérrez Paredes, the UNAM Archive (ISSUE-AHUNAM, num.3076) / Hall of the Chihuahua building, 2018. Photo: Eliana Gilet

    Tension arose on the square with the arrival of the helicopters. "We saw two flashes of light, then two helicopters flew overhead, but the flares were not from there," Ortiz says. The speaker asked the crowd to calm down, but people started running towards the Chihuahua building.

    "It was at that moment that we realized there were armed people dressed in civilian clothes," the man recalls. Those people went up to the third floor, where Ortiz was.

    "They imprisoned all of us. They were insulting us, calling us ‘wretches, traitors and communists.' They threw us all in front of the elevator doors," he says.

    They were wearing a white glove or a white handkerchief, which identified them as part of the same group.

    Ortiz estimates that some 200 people were in the Chihuahua building that day. The area looked like a warzone, as the shots had perforated the water tanks, so there was water everywhere.

    A photographer took him to the Excelsior newspaper's editorial office, where Ortiz realized he had been shot in the leg. The doctor who treated him removed almost all the bullet fragments, except for one that is still inside his body.

    Ortiz was asked to write a chronicle of the events. However, it was only published in 1988.

    As for the number of victims of the massacre, Ortiz refers to a document that says there were 38 dead, plus a 12-year-old boy that was found dead on the second floor of the Chihuahua building, as well as four soldiers from the 44th Infantry Battalion. The names of those killed were inscribed on a tombstone in the Plaza of the Three Cultures.

    The Plaza de las Tres Culturas 50 years after the genocide of October 2, 1968.
    © Photo : Eliana Gilet
    The Plaza de las Tres Culturas 50 years after the genocide of October 2, 1968.

    Related:

    New Documentary on Ballymurphy Massacre 'Rebalances' Hegemonic Views - Filmmaker
    Iraqi Yazidis Share Memories of Horrific Sinjar Massacre by Daesh Four Years On
    Korea Remembers Gwangju Massacre as Doubt Looms Over Trump-Kim Summit
    Tags:
    massacre, civilians, students, 1968 Summer Olympics, Tlatelolco massacre, Mexico
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cute Pups Show Off Skills at Surf City Surf Dog Contest in California
    Cute Pups Show Off Skills at Surf City Surf Dog Contest in California
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse