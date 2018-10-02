Polish President Posts Doctored Pic With Trump After 'Humiliating' Photo Outrage

Over the past few weeks, Poland’s President Andrzej Duda has been dealing with sharp criticism at home over a photo posted by his US counterpart, Donald Trump, after their meeting at the White House in September.

Having a good sense of humor is probably the most helpful tool in getting out of an uncomfortable situation, and Polish President Andrzej Duda has turned to such an option, having tweeted a photoshopped picture of himself and Donald Trump.

“They’re writing to me that yesterday’s victory of the white-and-reds [Polish team] in the semifinals of the World Volleyball Championship led to a turn in relations between Poland and the United States. And they sent me this photo as a proof. I fell,” he tweeted.

Piszą mi tu, że wczorajsze zwycięstwo Biało-Czerwonych w półfinale MŚ w piłce siatkowej doprowadziło do zwrotu w relacjach PL-USA. I na dowód przysyłali mi zdjęcie. Padłem ;-))) pic.twitter.com/gWKer5qFfj — Andrzej Duda (@AndrzejDuda) 30 сентября 2018 г.

The original picture became a subject of mockery and widespread criticism in Poland, as many considered it humiliating that Trump sat in a comfortable chair, while his Polish counterpart was standing next to him and reaching over the table to sign a strategic cooperation agreement.

Today, it was my great honor to welcome @prezydentpl Andrzej Duda of Poland to the @WhiteHouse! pic.twitter.com/VdsTYdq9MN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 18 сентября 2018 г.

Duda’s tweet, however, was not met as warmly as he might have expected, with some suggesting that the president be more serious:

Panie Prezydencie, może by tak więcej powagi dla urzędu Prezydenta Rzeczypospolitej. — Maria Kurkowska (@kurkowska60) 30 сентября 2018 г.

TWEET: “Embarrassing”

Żenujące — FanTomas Szary (@T_Stanislawski) 30 сентября 2018 г.

TWEET: “Did you forget that you are the president of a big country? It does not matter if it is a personal account because it’s available 24 hours a day. This mockery of your own humiliation is ridiculous. I dream about the day when your term comes to an end, when I finally won’t be ashamed of you…”

Zapomniało się Panu, że jest Pan prezydentem sporego kraju? Nieważne, że to konto osobiste, bo jest się nim 24h na dobę. Ta kpina z własnego upokorzenia nie jest śmieszna.

Marzę o końcu pańskiej kadencji, końcu wstydzenia się za Pana… — Ewulka 🍀☂️📸🚙 (@EwuniaXYZ) 30 сентября 2018 г.

A fellow user tweeted another digitally altered picture, claiming that it was the original one:

Only a few users voiced support for their president:

TWEET: “Congratulations, and it doesn’t matter who is standing or sitting! It is important that we have a good deal and sign important decisions for our homeland!”

Gratulacje i nie ważne kto stoi czy siedzi! Ważne ze mamy dobry układ i podpisanie ważnych decyzji,dla naszej Ojczyzny 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👍👍👍🙏🙏❤️❤️🇵🇱🇵🇱 — Polska Magnolia (@magnolia_polska) 30 сентября 2018 г.

Super:D — Łukasz Kwiatkowski (@kwiatkowski94) 30 сентября 2018 г.

TWEET: “Bravo for great self-distance!”

Brawo za wielki dystans do siebie! — Stefan Wójcik🇵🇱 (@Szczery2015) 30 сентября 2018 г.

TWEET: “Bravo for self-distance and sense of humor! The dogs bark, but the caravan goes on…”