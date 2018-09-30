Register
    Sea ice melts on the Franklin Strait along the Northwest Passage in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago, Saturday, July 22, 2017. Because of climate change, more sea ice is being lost each summer than is being replenished in winters. Less sea ice coverage also means that less sunlight will be reflected off the surface of the ocean in a process known as the albedo effect. The oceans will absorb more heat, further fueling global warming

    UK Unveils Strategy to Defend Arctic in Light of Alleged Russian Threat

    LONDON (Sputnik) - UK Defense Minister unveiled on Sunday the country’s new Defense Arctic Strategy, citing increasing threats in the region and Russia’s alleged attempts to militarize it.

    “As the ice melts and new shipping routes emerge, the significance of the High North and Arctic region increases. Russia, with more submarines operating under the ice and ambitions to build over 100 facilities in the Arctic, are staking a claim and militarising the region. We must be ready to deal with all threats as they emerge,” UK Defense Minister Gavin Williamson was quoted by the ministry as saying while presenting the strategy.

    According to the ministry’s statement, the new strategy puts the Arctic and the High North at the heart of the United Kingdom’s security.

    Special operations forces battle arctic conditions
    © U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kiona Miller
    UK to Send Hundreds of Commandos to Norway to Curb Russian Activity in Arctic – Report
    In particular, the Arctic strategy stipulates that the UK Marines would continue undergoing joint training with Norwegian counterparts on a long-term basis.

    As part of the strategy, four RAF Typhoons will start patrolling skies of Iceland in 2019, which is expected to help deter aerial threats to the Euro-Atlantic security, according to the ministry.

    In 2020, the United Kingdom will also dispatch new P-8 Poseidon anti-submarine aircraft to the region to help combat “increasing submarine activity in the Arctic,” the ministry added.

    Finally, the Royal Navy is planning to step up its regular under-ice deployments in the coming years.

    Russia's Unique Arctic Trefoil Military Base
    Youtube / Sputnik
    Take a Virtual 3D Tour of Russia's New Artic Military Base
    Earlier, London repeatedly expressed concerns over Russia's alleged increasing military presence and activities in the Arctic region, and voiced fears that navigation in the Arctic could be limited. Moscow has consistently dismissed the allegations, noting that it considers the Arctic to be an area for constructive dialogue and equal, conflict-free cooperation in the interests of all nations.

    In August, Russian Ambassador at Large and Senior Arctic Official Vladimir Barbin pointed to NATO’s ongoing military build-up in the region, citing its upcoming Trident Juncture 18 drills, the alliance’s recent decision to set up the new Joint Force Command for the Atlantic based in the US city of Norfolk which would be in charge of the Arctic-Atlantic zone and Washington’s efforts to re-establish its Second Fleet, mainly operating in Northern Atlantic.

