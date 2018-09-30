Trump Says He, North Korean Leader Kim 'Fell in Love' During Bilateral Dialogue

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said that he and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "fell in love" during their bilateral dialogue.

"I was really being tough and so was he. And we would go back and forth. And then we fell in love. No really. He wrote me beautiful letters," Trump said at a rally in West Virginia on Saturday.

The US president noted that North Korea did not even respond to the calls made by the administration of former US President Barack Obama and other US presidents.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula has significantly improved over the last few months, with the North Korean leader pledging to give up his nuclear aspirations and having held several rounds of talks with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in and a historic summit with Trump in Singapore in June. Trump and Kim, in particular, reached an agreement that required Pyongyang to denuclearize in exchange for a freeze on the US-South Korean military drills and eventual sanctions relief.

The two politicians have also exchanged several messages after the summit handed via third parties.

Earlier this week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the second US-North Korea high-level summit is more likely to happen after October.