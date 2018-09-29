Register
18:44 GMT +329 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    South Korea, Busan (Archive)

    Company Owning Russia’s Sevastopol Ship Detained in S Korea Asks for Assistance

    © Photo: DoD/ U.S. Navy/ Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bobbie G. Attaway
    World
    Get short URL
    131

    VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) – Russia’s Gudzon shipping company, owner of the Russia-flagged Sevastopol cargo ship detained in South Korea's port city of Busan, asks the Russian authorities to assist in the resolution of this situation, the company’s representative told Sputnik on Saturday.

    "[According to the Busan administration’s letter,] the ship was detained under South Korea’s decision over the US sanctions against the Gudzon company. To resolve the issue, the Russian government should contact the government of South Korea … We hope that our government will notice the company that needs help because of the sanctions," the representative said.

    READ MORE: Another Crew Member of Detained Russian Ship Held in South Korea — Trade Union

    He noted that Sevastopol did not supply fuel to North Korea.

    "There are no problems with supplies for the crew. Sevastopol has just finished being repaired, and it was to leave Busan around Monday. There are 12 crew members on board, and they are all right," the representative added.

    In turn, a representative of the Seafarers’ Union of Russia, Nikolai Sukhanov, told Sputnik that the union was ready to provide assistance to the sailors of Sevastopol. He also stressed that the union had had problems with the Gudzon company, which was deceiving its workers on some occasions.

    READ MORE: Pirates Take 12 Sailors From Swiss Ship Off Nigeria's Coast Hostage — Reports

    In addition, Russia’s consul in Busan Roman Bykov told Sputnik that the South Korea side did not explain the reasons for the ship’s detention yet.

    The document from the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, on the basis of which the ship cannot leave the port, cites "no references to sanctions or political reasons," according to the diplomat.

    Admiral Vinogradov anti-submarine warfare frigate
    CC0
    Russia, Japan Conduct Joint Military Drill on Ship Search in Maizuru
    He added that the Russian Consulate General in Busan were currently trying to find out the reasons for detention.

    In August, the South Korean Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that South Korea's authorities were inspecting the vessel to verify whether it, per US claims, violated a ban on ship-to-ship transfers of refined petroleum products with North Korea. Earlier in the day, a representative of the International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) told Sputnik that the Sevastopol ship has been detained in Busan, the move which could be linked with sanctions against Gudzon.

    Related:

    Another Crew Member of Detained Russian Ship Held in South Korea – Trade Union
    S Korean Firm Reportedly in Hot Water Over Russian 'Treasure Ship' Crypto Scam
    Russia, Japan Conduct Joint Military Drill on Ship Search in Maizuru
    Tags:
    ship, Russia, Busan, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: September 22 - 28
    This Week in Pictures: September 22 - 28
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    Russia's Il-20 Downing: How It Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse