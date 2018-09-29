Canadian Gov't Starts Deer Cull in Quebec Regions - Reports

The severe measure by the Canadian officials comes following earlier reports that a deer raised on a local farm not far from Montreal was diseased.

As part of the plan of Quebec's Ministry of Forests, Wildlife and Parks, 80 animals have already been killed, however, none of the slaughtered animals has turned out to be diseased, the Canadian media, CBC, reported.

On Thursday, the authorities of Quebec announced plans to kill over 300 deer; the step is aimed at preventing the spread of chronic wasting disease, a degenerative disease that affects deer, elk, and other cervid mammals, Quebec's Ministry of Forests, Wildlife and Parks said during a press conference Thursday.

The plan will be implemented within the two regions of Quebec — Outaouais and the Laurentians.

Earlier this year, a Quebec farm was put on quarantine following the discovery of chronic wasting disease in a deer raised on that farm; the disease had never been documented in the province before.