Canadian Gov't Starts Deer Cull in Quebec Regions - Reports

As part of the plan of Quebec's Ministry of Forests, Wildlife and Parks, 80 animals have already been killed, however, none of the slaughtered animals has turned out to be diseased, the Canadian media, CBC, reported.
The plan will be implemented within the two regions of Quebec — Outaouais and the Laurentians.
Earlier this year, a Quebec farm was put on quarantine following the discovery of chronic wasting disease in a deer raised on that farm; the disease had never been documented in the province before.
