23:10 GMT +328 September 2018
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

    Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Speaks to Press on UNGA Sidelines (VIDEO)

    © Sputnik / Roman Makhmutov
    140

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has spoken to the press on the sidelines of the 73rd UN General Assembly.

    Fate of Nusra terrorists in Idlib.

    When asked about the fate of Nusra front terrorists, Lavrov said Turkey has taken obligation to separate the opposition ready to engage in political process from Nusra front. Addressing the concerns that the terrorists might be moved to other points in the world, Lavrov said that terrorists must be either eliminated or prosecuted by court, he underscored.

    "We won't allow the repetition of Raqqa scenario," he said.

    Syria's New Constitution

    Talking about the adoption of new Syrian consitution, Lavrov underscored that the statement of the so-called Small Group on Syria that calls for the immediate creation of Constitutional Committee is a "big mistake." He explained that, while such Committee must be created, it should not be rushed.

    Balance of Interests in Middle East

    Commenting on the prospects of international relations in the Middle Eastern region, Lavrov said that he doubts that isolation of Iran within its borders is possible. Instead, he called on development of dialogue that will consider interests of all regional powers, including Iran, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other nations.

    Movement Towards Using National Currencies in International Trade

    Speaking about international trade, Lavrov noted that there is a process underway to get rid of dollar dependecy in favor of national currencies. This process will eventually lead to weakening of the United States, he said.

    Relations With Iran and Turkey

    Speaking about Russia's cooperation with Iran and Turkey in Syria, Lavrov noted that while Russia's goals do not necessarily coincide with those of Ankara and Tehran, the three countries are nevertheless allies in fighting terrorism.

    Meddling in Foreign Elections

    Commenting on allegations of Russian and Chinese meddling in foreign elections, Lavrov underscored that such allegations must only be presented through facts.

    "We are the last nation to be interested in anyone meddling in anyone else's internal affairs," he said.

    As an example of meddling in other nations' internal affairs, Lavrov noted that US representative on Ukraine Kurt Volker not only undermines the implementation if Minsk Agreements, but also calls on Russian people to get "inspired" by Ukrainian scenario. He also pointed out that European leaders openly call on Macedonia to make a choice in favor of joining NATO and changing their coutry's name.

    Deliveries of Russian Weapons to Syria

    The deliveries of Russian advanced weapons to Syria has already started, Lavrov said. This measure has been taken in order to ensure one "hundred percent safety of Russian servicemen in Syria," he noted.

    The heads and representatives of the UN member countries have been speaking at the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly for several days, with the Russian delegation set to address the international body on Friday. Apart from that, Russia's representatives have held a number of bilateral meetings.

    The General Assembly is one of the six main bodies of the United Nations. Only within its framework do all member states have equal representation: one country, one vote.

    Tags:
    UN General Assembly, UN, Sergei Lavrov, New York
    Votre message a été envoyé!
