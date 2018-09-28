Lavrov at UNGA: Russia Warns Against New Chemical Weapon Provocations in Syria

Addressing the UN on Friday, Lavrov criticized what he called "unilateral approaches" by some countries to a variety of global problems, ranging from the Middle East peace process to the Iran nuclear deal, commitments to the World Trade Organization, agreements on climate change, and more.

Defending the UN and other multilateral organizations, Lavrov warned of a "desire of some Western states to retain their self-proclaimed status as world leaders and to slow down the irreversible, objective process of establishing multipolarity. These powers do not hesitate to use any methods, including political blackmail, economic pressure and brute force," he said.

Syria

Focusing on the Syrian conflict, the Russian foreign minister warned that Syrian terrorists and their patrons may attempt new provocations using chemical weapons, adding that Russia considers this "unacceptable."

"We warn terrorists and their sponsors that new provocations invovling chemical weapons are unacceptable," Lavrov declared.

Larvov emphasized that the rebuilding of Syria's infrastructure, and the return of refugees to the country, must become the top priority of international efforts, including by the United Nations, and be implemented without "double standards."

Israel-Palestine Settlement

Turning to the long-running Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Russian foreign minister cautioned against a one-sided approach to the issue. "Despite the complexity of the situation in Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and Libya, we must not lose sight of the age-old Palestinian problem. A fair solution is crucial if we want the entire Middle East to recover. I want to warn against a one-sided approach and attempts to monopolize the peace process," Lavrov said.

"We will make every effort, including in the within the Middle East Quartet, the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. Mutually acceptable initiatives must lay the groundwork for a peaceful and secure co-existence of the two nations, Israel and Palestine," the diplomat said.

Iran Deal

Moving on to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action Iran nuclear deal, Lavrov emphasized that Moscow remains committed to preserving the landmark deal despite the US withdrawal. Washington's decision was a violation of UN resolutions and a threat to stability in the Middle East, he added. Russia, the diplomat said, would do everything possible to preserve the JCPOA, given Tehran's full compliance with its obligations.

Ukraine, Serbia

Focusing on conflicts affecting Europe, Lavrov lashed out at Kiev over what he said were its illusions about sending a Western-backed occupation force to the breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, and urged the country's Western patrons to talk some sense into Kiev. "Those sponsoring the authorities in Kiev must bring their proteges back to their senses, push them to end the blockade of the Donbass and to stop discriminating against national minorities across Ukraine," he stressed.

Moscow, Lavrov noted, supports the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe mission in Ukraine, and is open to the idea of UN protection for the OSCE mission.

Furthermore, turning to Serbia and the Kosovo issue, Russia's top diplomat urged Pristina to hold dialogue with Serbia, and vowed that Russia would support any resolutions acceptable to Belgrade. At the moment, he lamented, "Kosovo armed forces are being created. Agreements reached by Belgrade and Pristina with EU mediation are violated." Slamming Kosovo's US allies, Lavrov added that the US had illegally transformed "the UN-approved military presence in Kosovo into an American base."

Korea Peace

Praising the ongoing warming of relations between North and South Korea, Lavrov stressed that this process must be rewarded with concrete UN Security Council support for joint projects between Seoul and Pyongyang. The process, he noted with satisfaction, "follows the guidelines of the Russian-Chinese roadmap" to peace for the peninsula.

Eurasian Integration

Russia will continue to promote the idea of dynamic economic cooperation and integration between Europe and Asia, previously defined by Russia as the 'Greater Eurasian Partnership. The project is open to all European and Asian countries, whether or not they are members of various integration projects, Lavrov said. In addition to its economic prospects, the project has the potential "to become the foundation for an updated continental security architecture which meets the realities of the 21st century," he added.

Cybercrime and Rules of Conduct in Cyberspace

Lavrov called on the international community to come together to create an international convention aimed at combating cybercrime. Russia plans to submit a draft resolution to the General Assembly on the rules of responsible behavior by states in cyberspace.