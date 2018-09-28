Canada Strip Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi of Honorary Citizenship - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Canadian House of Commons, the lower house of the parliament, voted unanimously to revoke the honorary Canadian citizenship of Myanmar’s State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi in the light of the crisis around the Rohingya Muslim minority in the Asian country, the Globe and Mail newspaper reported.

The vote was held on Thursday, just one day after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggested that the parliament should consider stripping Myanmar’s de-facto leader of her honorary citizenship over her failure to settle the Rohingya issue. Trudeau noted, however, that such a move would do little to improve the situation for the group.

Moreover, last week, the House of Commons passed a motion calling the situation around the Muslim minority in Myanmar a genocide.

© REUTERS / Danish Siddiqui 'No Hiding Place': UK Foreign Secretary Threatens Myanmar With ICC Referral

Aung San Suu Kyi was granted the honorary citizenship back in 2007 when the House of Commons unanimously passed the motion introduced by then-Prime Minister Stephen Harper.

Myanmar’s politician has been facing criticism both inside and outside the country after the Rohingya crisis escalated in 2017.

Over 700,000 Rohingya people fled from Myanmar to neighboring Bangladesh after the authorities launched an offensive in the Rakhine state in response to an attack by Rohingya insurgents on security posts in the area on August 25, 2017.

The situation prompted an acute humanitarian crisis in Bangladesh.