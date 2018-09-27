Register
    FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, an American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting U.S. President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

    Chinese Military Blames US for Deterioration of Bilateral Relations

    BEIJING (Sputnik) – China believes that the ties between the armed forces of China and the United States were damaged due to the wrongful actions of Washington, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang said on Thursday.

    "China has always taken a positive approach to maintaining contacts between the US and Chinese military at all levels. The responsibility for the damage caused to the relations between the two countries lies entirely with the US side," Ren said.

    The ministry spokesman stressed that the current problem had arisen because of the erroneous actions of the United States. He, therefore, suggested that Washington immediately correct this mistake and lift the sanctions to eliminate obstacles to the normal development of relations between the armies of the two countries.

    "The Chinese side attaches great importance to the development of relations between the armed forces of the two countries, but will never accept foreign interference and threats. China's decisions that are based on ensuring its national interests are unshakable," Ren added.

    READ MORE: US-China: 'We Are Seeing Reset of the Old World Order' — Strategist

    State flags of Russia and China are flown on destroyer Shijiazhuang during the Russian-Chinese exercise Naval Interaction 2017
    © Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
    US Has No Right to Meddle in Russian-Chinese Defense Cooperation - Beijing
    China wants the United States to take concrete measures to create favorable conditions for exchanges and cooperation between the armies of the two countries.

    Both countries have been engaged in a trade dispute for several months now. Most recently, the United States imposed sanctions on China for purchasing Russian-made weapons systems and S-400 air defense systems. Beijing also recalled the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy commander Vice Adm. Shen Jinlong's from his US visit and postponed planned China-US talks in Beijing.

