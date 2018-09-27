US Achieved Nothing During UN General Assembly - Iranian President

"I think that Americans did not take anything home out of this year’s General Assembly, and even when [US President Donald] Trump was delivering his speech, the entire hall burst into laughter," Rouhani said upon his return to Iran, as quoted by his official website.
He also said that Washington failed to put Iran as the main topic on the agenda of the Security Council meeting, according to the website. Rouhani added that the United States was experiencing "historic isolation" on the international stage.
The head of state added that the signatories of the Iran nuclear deal and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini expressed their support for conforming with the accord and maintaining relations with Tehran.
In May, Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the deal and announced the reinstatement of sanctions against Iran.
