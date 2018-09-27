US Achieved Nothing During UN General Assembly - Iranian President

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday that the United States did not achieve any results during the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly, noting that all other countries supported the continued implementation of the Iran nuclear deal.

"I think that Americans did not take anything home out of this year’s General Assembly, and even when [US President Donald] Trump was delivering his speech, the entire hall burst into laughter," Rouhani said upon his return to Iran, as quoted by his official website.

He also said that Washington failed to put Iran as the main topic on the agenda of the Security Council meeting, according to the website. Rouhani added that the United States was experiencing "historic isolation" on the international stage.

According to the Iranian president, "the session was held on disarmament and WMDs [weapons of mass destruction], and secondly, the session turned into one in which the overwhelming majority backed the JCPOA and Trump was left alone."

The head of state added that the signatories of the Iran nuclear deal and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini expressed their support for conforming with the accord and maintaining relations with Tehran.

In May, Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the deal and announced the reinstatement of sanctions against Iran.