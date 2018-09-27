From Trump's Slip-Up to New Zealand's 'First Baby': 7 UN 2018 Meeting Highlights

The UN General Assembly is convening from September 18 to October 5 at UN headquarters in New York. The world's biggest gathering of powers-that-be has offered a fair number of big speeches and big conversations - as well as big brawls and big gaffes. Sputnik offers you the opportunity to take a look at the most memorable of them so far.

'Laughable' Trump

Donald Trump was forced to pause his General Assembly speech when it was interrupted by laughter from the audience right after he bragged that he had "accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country."

The US President apparently didn't quite grasp what the audience was actually laughing about; speculations have also sparked on social media that the world's representatives were laughing not "with" but "at him."

Matching Presidents

POTUS received his portion of sarcasm on social media in a separate episode, this time together with Ukrainian President Poroshenko. The two attended the UN gathering in outfits that were alike in every detail, including red ties. Svyatoslav Tsegolko, spokesman for President Poroshenko, even posted a photo of the two presidents with their wives, captioned, "When even the dress code symbolizes the unity of the strategic partners' positions."

Коли навіть дрескод символізує єдність позицій стратегічних партнерів pic.twitter.com/1SfcwRAAYW — Svyatoslav Tsegolko (@STsegolko) 26 сентября 2018 г.

It is yet unclear whether Poroshenko wore Trump's landmark red tie intentionally, but the tweet has triggered a barrage of jokes from Twitter users, with some suggesting that the Ukrainian President wore the same underwear as Trump.

Wrong Room for Poroshenko

Poroshenko delivered a stinging rebuke to a Russian journo when approached for comment on an agreement on a peacekeeping mission in Donbass. "No interview for Russian TV," he said, "because you are fake news and are spreading disinformation."

But there was more to come: according to the Russian daily Kommersant, Poroshenko walked through the wrong door and arrived in the Russian delegation's meeting room. He reportedly spent around 15 seconds there and then headed for the General Assembly Hall. "[He] probably confused [the room] with the toilet," joked Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, who heads his country's delegation at the summit.

Middle Finger for Crimean Representative

Ukrainian representatives stole the show once again: Alexander Molokhov, the head of the working group on legal issues under the Crimean government, said that he had an altercation with a member of the Ukrainian delegation after he delivered a report on Crimea-related sanctions introduced by Ukraine, the United States, and the EU. Another human rights advocate, Ukrainian billionaire Sergey Pinchuk, talked about the pressure that Crimean Tatars face in Ukraine.

According to Molokhov, the Ukrainian delegation didn't have any objections during his speech; however, after the session, an unnamed Ukrainian official waited until the activists walked out of the conference hall to threaten Pinchuk and give him the finger.

Morocco & Kosovo's Independence

Moroccan Prime Minister Saadeddine Othmani bemoaned on Twitter that a Kosovan diplomat had "imposed his presence" during this week's United Nations summit. The PM went on to reaffirm that his country didn't recognize the unilaterally proclaimed independence of Kosovo from Serbia.

During a breake with my délégation a gentleman from Kosovo imposed his presence.

We have not discussed bilateral relations neither establishing contacts.Morocco’s position is constant. Morocco does not recognize Kosovo and has no relation with it — EL OTMANI Saad dine (@Elotmanisaad) 25 сентября 2018 г.

Although Othmani didn't identify the man he had met, his comment came after Kosovan Foreign Affairs Minister Behgjet Pacolli tweeted a photo of himself having a "fruitful discussion" with Moroccans on the sidelines of the summit.

Fruitful discussion at #UNGA with Morocco🇲🇦 Prime Minister Saadeddine Othmani on #Kosovo’s🇽🇰 relations with #Morocco🇲🇦 and our willignes to establish diplomatic relations so that we can work on all spheres of common interest. 🇽🇰🇲🇦🇽🇰🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/3xlJIYgPRq — Behgjet Pacolli (@pacollibehgjet) 25 сентября 2018 г.

‘First Baby' at UNGA

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has brought her newborn daughter to the UN General Assembly Hall, much to the pleasure of all loving parents across the globe.

Jacinda Ardern and her baby just made history at the UN https://t.co/T3od7CjIIY pic.twitter.com/SCfRgMEy8l — SBS News (@SBSNews) 25 сентября 2018 г.

The UN gave the three-month-old Neve Te Aroha a mock security pass, which lists her as the "First Baby" of New Zealand.

Because everyone on twitter's been asking to see Neve's UN id, staff here whipped one up.

I wish I could have captured the startled look on a Japanese delegation inside UN yesterday who walked into a meeting room in the middle of a nappy change.

Great yarn for her 21st. pic.twitter.com/838BI96VYX — Clarke Gayford (@NZClarke) 24 сентября 2018 г.

Macron's Emotions

French President Emanuel Macron has spoken for three times as long as the UN's advised 15 minute speech limit. By the end of his expressive speech, dedicated to multiculturalism and to what he called the inevitable defeat of nationalism, the president got all steamed up and accompanied his words with dynamic hand gestures.

"All of this happens because we turn our heads and remain complacent," Macron said in a raised voice, repeatedly slapping his hand onto the podium.