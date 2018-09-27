Register
15:11 GMT +327 September 2018
    Pedestrians pass infront of US and Japan flags on the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House on April 27, 2015 in Washington, DC

    Japanese Cars to Not Face US Tariffs While Trade Talks Take Place - Official

    © AFP 2018 / MANDEL NGAN
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States has vowed it would not levy additional tariffs on Japanese automobile exports while in talks on a bilateral trade agreement, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary said Thursday.

    "Both Japanese and US governments are planning to hold further discussions based on trust relationship, and it has been confirmed that no actions which contradict the spirit of this agreement will take place. [The United States] will not impose [additional] tariffs on [Japanese-made] automobiles while negotiations are taking place, it has been confirmed between the two leaders and ministers," Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary, Yoshihide Suga, told a briefing.

    The official noted that the agreement between the two leaders was only the beginning, as proper trade negotiations would be launched later.

    READ MORE: Bank of Japan to Review Risks of ‘Easy Money' Policies Amid US Trade Talks

    According to Suga, the talks "will not be easy", however, Japan was willing "to proceed with these negotiations in a manner that will contribute to the national interests from the standpoint of attacking" what Japan should attack and protect what it should protect. 

    US President Donald Trump, representing the United States as current President of the United Nations Security Council, bangs the gavel to open the U.N. Security Council meeting at the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 26, 2018
    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    US, Japan Agree to Start Trade Negotiations - Trump
    On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced that the two countries had agreed to start bilateral trade negotiations. According to a joint statement released by the White House, the two leaders agreed to respect each government's positions which include, for the United States, market access to Japan’s motor vehicle sector which will boost US jobs and production. Tokyo, for its part, wants access to US agricultural, forestry, and fishery product markets as reflected in Japan's previous economic partnership agreement, the joint statement said.

    Earlier this month, Trump told reporters that the Japanese would not negotiate with the Obama administration because "they felt there was going to be no retribution." The US president also said that Tokyo will have a "big problem" if they fail to reach a trade accord with the United States.

    During 2018, US and Japanese trade officials have held a series of ministerial consultations to explore ways to close the gap on their positions in the bilateral trade relationship while expanding areas of cooperation.

