WATCH Ukranian Foreign Minister Fall Asleep at UN General Assembly

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin fell asleep during the speech of the country's President Petro Poroshenko at the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, as seen on the recording of the meeting.

On the footage of Poroshenko's speech, the sleeping Klimkin is seen, as well as first lady Marina Poroshenko and the Minister of Health Ulyana Suprun.

The video shows that a significant part of the seats in the hall where the meeting took place is empty.

The Ukrainian president devoted three quarters of the time of his address — just over 25 minutes — to accusations against Russia, and only three and a half minutes to Ukraine itself.