UK Defense Chief Pulls Tweet Claiming Salisbury Suspect's 'True Identity' Known

In a recent interview to Russian television, the suspects in the Skripal case stated they had nothing to do with Russian intelligence.

UK Defense Minister Gavin Williamson has deleted his recent tweet in which he claimed that the "true identity" of one of the "suspects" in the Skripal case had been revealed to be "a Russian Colonel." These are the exact words he earlier posted:

"The true identity of one of the Salisbury suspects has been revealed to be a Russian Colonel. I want to thank all the people who are working so tirelessly on this case," Williamson said in a tweet.

© Photo: Twitter, Gavin Williamson MP Screenshot of a tweet by UK Defense Minister Gavin Williamson

Earlier this month, British prosecutors charged two Russians, Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, with attempted murder over the poisoning of Russian former agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. Moscow strongly denied the accusations citing no tangible proofs over the matter. The Russian side pointed on more than one occasion to the fact that neither names, nor photos of the suspected individuals proved that they had any links to Russian military intelligence agencies.

Speaking in an interview with Sputnik and RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan, both Petrov and Boshirov also refuted the UK's claims that they were military intelligence agents, adding they, the two entrepreneurs, were travelling around Europe while on holiday.