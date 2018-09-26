US, Japan Agree to Start Trade Negotiations - Trump

"We’ve agreed today to start trade negotiations between the United States and Japan. This was something that for various reasons over the years Japan was unwilling to do, and now they are willing to do, so we’re very happy about that," Trump told reporters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
The US appears to be more interested in the latter option — as the Trump administration is seeking to fix America's trade imbalances by promoting US exports rather than by disrupting international trade.
