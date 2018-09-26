Russia Lodges Counter-Appeal in WTO Over Dispute With EU on 3rd Energy Package

"On September 26, 2018, Russia filed a counter-appeal complaint with the WTO dispute settlement body on the 'EU and its member states — measures for the energy sector' [the so-called third energy package] dispute," the ministry said in a statement. "The counter-appeal is about the measures that have been previously taken by the arbitration group, not in favor of Russia. The counter-appeal is filed if one of the parties to the dispute lodges an appeal. In line with the WTO rules, the parties will also have to provide responses to each other claims in the near future," the ministry added.
READ MORE: Nord Stream 2 Operator Laid Over 18 Miles of Pipes in German Waters — Spokesman
All comments
Show new comments (0)