Register
21:11 GMT +326 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres listens as US President Donald Trump (C) opens the UN Security Council meeting on September 26, 2018 in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly

    Second Day of UNGA: Less Anti-Russia Rhetoric, Focus on Iran, North Korea

    © AFP 2018 / Don EMMERT
    World
    Get short URL
    Denis Bolotsky
    140

    On the second day of the UN General Debate week, world leaders discussed non-proliferation of WMDs at the Security Council, with focus on Iran and North Korea. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also held several meetings on the sidelines of the event.

    The week preceding the UN General Debate was marked by a number of unusually strong statements by US officials on Iran. Various high-ranking figures — from National Security Adviser John Bolton's "we will come after you," to Trump's ally and lawyer Rudy Giuliani calling for a new Iranian revolution and promising to "overthrow them."

    READ MORE: Trump Presides at UN Security Council on WMD Non-Proliferation (VIDEO)

    Iranian officials reacted in a firm, but polite manner, pointing to Washington's broken promises and criticizing the lack of continuity on the part of US officials when it comes to the Iran Deal:

    Just like many other key players, Russia wants to protect the Iran deal. Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, who addressed members of the UN Security Council, defended Tehran's work when it comes to the nuclear issue:

    "Tehran is strictly abiding by its commitments within JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) and this is something that IAA is regularly confirming. Russia is convinced that we have to keep JCPOA and this is something that we're actively working on together with China and the EU."

    READ MORE: Day Two: World Leaders Speak at UN HQ in NY for 73rd General Assembly (VIDEO)

    U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 25, 2018
    © REUTERS /
    UN Sec. Council Will Isolate Trump, Not Iran, Against US Wishes - Iran Deputy FM
    Unlike Iran, the DPRK, received praise from Trump and his administration for the recent peace talks with South Korea. Trump spent a lot of time at the UN talking about America's role in the Korean peace process, which he considers his own successful project.

    READ MORE: US Envoy to UN Nikki Haley Lashes Out at EU's Mogherini Over Iran

    Aside from Theresa May's remarks about the "Salisbury poisoning case," Russia wasn't mentioned in a negative light. It looks like May didn't want to hear Russia's part of the story, since she left the Security Council meeting immediately after her speech, without waiting for Sergey Lavrov's comments.

    Lavrov stressed that the UK has refused to cooperate with Russia on the Salisbury investigation, which violates a number of internationally accepted norms.

    Other Western leaders, including Donald Trump, did not mention Russia in a negative way, as it was for many years in a row when Barack Obama was in office.

    Russian Senator and Head of International Affairs Committee of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev told Sputnik that this new trend in Western politics was a surprise for him:

    "I believe that this group of Western countries started to understand that the world is much more complicated than just black-and-white and that in order to achieve sustainable solutions to global problems, one needs to involve each and every country, each and every potential opportunity to have collective efforts in place."

    The Russian delegation at the 73rd UN General Assembly will continue its work throughout the week. It's expected that the country's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the General Debate sessions and will be holding a number of bilateral talks on the sidelines of the main event. 

    Tags:
    UN General Assembly, UN, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy Back: Etam Presents New Lingerie Line During Paris Fashion Week
    Sexy is Back: Etam Presents New Lingerie Line During Paris Fashion Week
    Questionable Questions
    Questionable Questions
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse