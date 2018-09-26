Daesh Used Chemical Weapons in Syria and Iraq - Macron

Daesh terror group* used chemical weapons during the fighting in Syria and Iraq. This was stated on Wednesday by French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking at a United Nations Security Council meeting devoted to countering the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.
"ISIS [Daesh] used such weapons in Syria and Iraq," he said, referring to the situation with the spread of chemical weapons in the destabilized civil war of Syria.
READ MORE: Macron: France Ready to Conduct New Strikes on Syria if Chemical Weapons Used
French President also added that the international community must develop a long-term strategy for dealing with Iran that does not rely only on sanctions and containment, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday during a United Nations Security Council meeting.
"I think that we need to build together a long-term strategy in order to manage this crisis and it cannot boil down to just sanctions and containment," Macron said.
*Daesh is a terror organization banned in Russia, US and many other countries.
All comments
Show new comments (0)