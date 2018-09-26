US Envoy to UN Nikki Haley Lashes Out at EU's Mogherini Over Iran

In a heated speech at the United Nations General Assembly, US President Donald Trump has yet again targeted Iran, blasting the 2015 nuclear deal, which he withdrew from in May, and accused Iranian leaders of sowing chaos in the Middle East.

During her appearance on “Fox & Friends,” US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley addressed the approach of the European Union, namely that of EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, towards the preservation of the Iran nuclear deal.

“The European Union has this so wrong, and it’s all because their ego and their pride. You’ve got Miss Mogherini… she’s trying to hold the deal together because she did it, but she’s not looking out for the best interest of the European countries who, number one, don’t want to do business with Iran, and you can have that proof by the fact that the companies are dropping deals with Iran, they’re not trying to get deals with Iran because they get who they’re dealing with,” Haley said.

The UN envoy also somewhat reiterated the statements made by President Donald Trump during his speech at the General Assembly, claiming that Tehran was supporting terrorism.

“We do need to be worried about Iran and… They are constantly in the middle of trouble, and they’re not on our side. What we have to do is make sure that the international community knows [that] trying to do business with Iran is only helping terrorists. You’re not helping the international community.”

Haley’s interview with Fox came just a few days after Mogherini attended a meeting of foreign ministers from Iran, Russia, China, France, Germany and the UK at the UN headquarters in New York.

Reading the joint statement of participant nations, the EU’s foreign and security policy chief announced that the bloc would set up a legal entity to facilitate legitimate financial transactions with Tehran in light of Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear deal and the reinstitution of sanctions.

“Mindful of the urgency and the need for tangible results, the participants welcomed practical proposals to maintain and develop payment channels, notably the initiative to establish a special purpose vehicle to facilitate payments related to Iran’s exports, including oil and imports,” she told reporters.

Last month, Washington announced the re-imposition of the first set of sanctions, introducing restrictive measures on trade with Tehran and potentially foreign companies doing business with the Islamic Republic, which prompted a massive pullout of investors from the Iranian market.

In November, the US is set to introduce the second phase, sanctioning Iranian oil and gas as Trump follows through on his promise to put maximum pressure on the country after the US’ withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal in May.