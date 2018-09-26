Register
26 September 2018
    UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres listens as US President Donald Trump (C) opens the UN Security Council meeting on September 26, 2018 in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly

    Trump Thanks Russia, Iran, Syria for Slowing Down Idlib Op: 'Get the Terrorists'

    © AFP 2018 / Don EMMERT
    15219

    In his speech at the UN, US President Donald Trump blamed Tehran and Moscow for the "butchery" of the Syrian government. At the same time, he thanked Russia, Iran, and Syria for "slowing down" the offensive operation in Idlib.

    "I want to thank Iran, Russia and Syria for at my very strong urging and request substantially slowing down their attack on the Idlib province," Trump said.

    The US president expressed his hope that they would get the terrorists in Syria, adding, however, that the restraint of the attack should continue, as "the world is watching."

    ​Trump addressed the recent decision of Moscow to strike a deal with Turkey to avoid a full-scale military operation by the Syrian army against the rebel-held city of Idlib.

    Washington and Tehran

    Following the recent escalation of tensions between the US and Iran, Trump said that the sanctions against Tehran would be "tougher than ever before".

    "All US nuclear-related sanctions will be in full force by early November. They will be in full force. After that, the United States will pursue additional sanctions, tougher than ever before, to counter the entire range of Iran’s malign conduct," Trump said.

    READ MORE: Trump Should Avoid Meddling in Middle East Affairs to Decrease Oil Prices — Iran

    He also criticized Iranian nuclear program, urging international community to control Tehran on the issue.

    "I ask all members of the Security Council to work with the United States to ensure the Iranian regime changes its behavior and never acquires a nuclear bomb," Trump said.

    Trump's Stance on China

    The US President also claimed that Beijing was “attempting to interfere” in the 2018 US midterm elections due to its opposition to American trade policy.

    "Regrettably, we found that China has been attempting to interfere in our upcoming 2018 election coming up in November against my Administration," Trump said. "They do not want me or us to win because I am the first President ever to challenge China on trade."

    READ MORE: More 'Bullets' for China: Trump Threatens Beijing With New Retaliatory Measures

    Earlier this month, Trump suggested that the US was not in a rush to strike a trade deal with China. The statement came shortly after China added tariffs on $60 billion worth of US products as a response to the US imposing 10% tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods starting from September 24.

    In November, US voters will go to the polls for the midterm elections to pick candidates to fill 435 seats in the House of Representatives and roughly a third of the 100 seats in the Senate.

    Sanctions on North Korea

    In addition, the US president addressed the situation with North Korea, urging all countries to stick to the international sanctions against Pyongyang.

    "We have detected that some nations are already violating these UN sanctions. This includes illegal ship-to-ship transfers, which must end immediately," he said.

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hold their hands after watching the mass games performance of The Glorious Country at May Day Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. Unification flag symbol at top centre.
    © AP Photo/ uncredited
    Third Inter-Korean Summit Sets Stage for US to Reciprocate Peace Moves
    Despite the stance on sanctions, Trump previously announced that he would be holding another summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Commenting on the issue, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed that preparations are in under way and noted that the summit is more likely to happen after October, adding that no date or location for the meeting had been determined.

    Tags:
    sanctions, Donald Trump, Iran, Syria, China, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Russia, United States
    Votre message a été envoyé!
