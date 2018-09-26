Trump Should Avoid Meddling in Middle East Affairs to Decrease Oil Prices - Iran

"If Trump wants oil prices not to increase and does not want a destabilized market, he should stop improper and tension-making meddling in the important Middle East region and should not prevent production and exports of Iran's oil," the Fars news agency quoted Zanganeh as saying at a cabinet meeting.
The OPEC states and several non-OPEC producers have teamed up in 2016 in a bid to stabilize dropping oil prices. The cartel cut production by a total of 1.8 million barrels per day. The strategy brought Brent crude from slightly over $43 per barrel in 2016 to over $72 in 2018. However, US sanctions on the Iranian oil industry push prices even higher as the restrictions may remove over 2 million barrel of crude per day from the global market.
