Belgian Prime Minister Says US Cannot Choose Europe's Business Partners

"We cannot agree to the United States deciding on the regions where European companies are allowed to do business and develop trade," the prime minister told the RTBF broadcaster.
According to Michel, the Iran nuclear deal opens channels for a political dialogue to support forces that seek to modernize Iran, strengthen its economy and commit to nuclear de-escalation.
The Belgian politician was the first Western leader to meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. Starting January, Belgium will join the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member for two years.
Earlier in the year, the United States withdrew from the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and reimposed sanctions against Tehran and any country doing business with Iranian companies. The first batch of restrictions has already taken effect, and the second will come in November.
