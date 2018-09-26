Spanish Prime Minister to Pay 1st Visit to Cuba Since 1986 in Near Future

MADRID (Sputnik) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will visit Cuba in the near future, which will become the first visit of head of the Spanish government to the island nation in more than 30 years, the Spanish government said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Sanchez held a meeting with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on the sidelines of the 73rd UN General Assembly (UNGA). According to the Spanish government, the sides agreed on the visit, while the date has not been determined yet.

“The government considers this meeting to be crucial for maintaining the historical ties between our country and the Cuban people, therefore Sanchez accepted President Diaz-Canel’s invitation to visit the Caribbean island as soon as possible. This will be the first visit of the [head of the] Spanish government [to Cuba] since 1986,” the government said in a statement.

On the UNGA sidelines, Sanchez also met with Inter-American Development Bank President Luis Alberto Moreno, Argentine President Mauricio Macri and Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, the statement added.