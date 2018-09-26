NATO Chief Says Discussed Military Drills, Further Contacts With Russia's Lavrov

Earlier, Stoltenberg said that they also discussed Poland’s plans to host a US military base on its territory.
"NATO and Russia have serious disagreements on a number of issues, which make our dialogue even more important. Today, we discussed military posture and exercises, including Russia´s recent exercise Vostok as well as NATO´s upcoming exercise Trident Juncture,” Stoltenberg said, as quoted by his press service's statement.
The NATO chief stressed that they had also "agreed to continue [their] contacts."
Trident Juncture 2018 drills will be held in Norway between October 25 and November 7, with some 40,000 troops from 31 countries participating in the event.
