00:27 GMT +326 September 2018
    Mike Pompeo

    US to Respond Swiftly, Decisively to Any Iranian Attack on America – Pompeo

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Gage Skidmore / Mike Pompeo
    0 04

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will respond swiftly and decisively to any Iranian attack on US interests, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during an address to the United Against Nuclear Iran Summit in New York City on Tuesday.

    "The United States will hold the regime in Tehran accountable for any attack that results in injury to our personnel or damage to our facilities," Pompeo said. "America will respond swiftly and decisively in American lives and we will respond against the source of the attack on American interest."

    Pompeo also said that the United States would not tolerate Iranian dominance of the Strait of Hormuz.

    According to Pompeo, the international community must do everything it can to stop the funding of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence so that their agents cannot sustain terrorism.

    Pompeo said US sanctions against Iran were designed to target the government of Tehran and its proxies over their terrorist activities, not the citizens of the country.

    Reflection of the EU flag in a window of a building in Brussels.
    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    EU to Roll Out Payment System to Facilitate Trade With Iran Amid US Sanctions
    He said he was deeply troubled by the news that the European Union was going to create a special financial mechanism to bypass US sanctions on Iran and conduct trade with the country.

    "Unfortunately, just last night, I was disturbed and indeed deeply disappointment to hear remaining parties on the deal setting up a special payment system to bypass US sanctions," Pompeo said at an event in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

    Pompeo called the EU plan the most counterproductive measure in dealing with Iran, a country he characterized as a state sponsor of terrorism.

    The top US diplomat said that by providing financial support to Iran, European countries are enabling Tehran's "violent export of revolution" and making the sitting Iranian government wealthier and more powerful, while ordinary Iranians continue to struggle.

    He called on all countries to follow the example of those states which have taken concrete steps to counter Iran's illicit activities and urged the international community to hold Tehran accountable for its actions.

    In this Sept. 21, 2016 file photo, Iran's Revolutionary Guard troops march in a military parade marking the 36th anniversary of Iraq's 1980 invasion of Iran, in front of the shrine of late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran
    © AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi, File
    Saudi Arabia Rejects Iran's Claims of Involvement in Military Parade Attack - Reports
    In May, US President Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal and impose new sanctions against Tehran and third states doing business with Iran. The US move was condemned by other signatories to the agreement, who have expressed their commitment to preserving the deal.

    The first set of US sanctions, concerning Iran's purchase of dollars, trade in gold and precious metals, as well as sales of commercial passenger aircraft and auto parts and related services, came into effect on August 7.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
