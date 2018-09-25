Register
    Iran's President Hassan Rouhani is seen through a camera eyepiece as he addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 25, 2018.

    Iranian President Accuses US of Pressuring Other States to Violate Nuclear Deal

    © REUTERS / Carlo Allegri
    1131

    Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani stated that "the United States' understanding of international relations is authoritarian," adding that Tehran cannot enter into an agreement with Washington after the violation of the previous deal.

    "It is ironic that the US government does not even conceal its plan for overthrowing the same government it invites to talks," Rouhani said in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

    According to Rouhani, unilateral sanctions imposed by Washington amount to "economic terrorism." However, he invited the US to the "negotiation table it left," while stressing that talks should occur within the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

    READ MORE: Trump Threatens Syria, Slams Iran in UN General Assembly Address

    "I am starting the dialogue right here, and state, in unequivocal terms, that the question of international security is not a toy in American domestic politics," he added.

    The first batch of economic restrictions, including a ban on purchasing the US dollar, trading in gold and other precious metals, as well as buying aluminum and steel for industrial purposes and performing activities related to Iran's sovereign debt, took effect on August 7.

    A flag with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) logo is seen before a news conference at OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, December 10, 2016
    © REUTERS / Heinz-Peter Bader/File Photo
    OPEC, Other Producers May Boost Oil Output Amid Anti-Iran Sanctions - Reports
    Persian Gulf Issue

    Addressing the security of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, which is a key point for Tehran's oil trade, the Iranian president stated that his country would "confront any and all disruptive efforts in this critical waterway in the future." He stressed that in order to secure the safety in the region, Tehran is ready to join international collective mechanism.

    “We believe in the formation of a collective mechanism for the Persian Gulf region with the presence and participation of all regional countries,” Rouhani added.

    Previously, Iran warned that it would shut down the Strait of Hormuz if the United States followed through with its threat to bring Tehran's exports "down to zero."

    Tags:
    sanctions, Hassan Rouhani, Iran, United States, Persian Gulf
