Iranian President Accuses US of Pressuring Other States to Violate Nuclear Deal

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani stated that "the United States' understanding of international relations is authoritarian," adding that Tehran cannot enter into an agreement with Washington after the violation of the previous deal.

"It is ironic that the US government does not even conceal its plan for overthrowing the same government it invites to talks," Rouhani said in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

According to Rouhani, unilateral sanctions imposed by Washington amount to "economic terrorism." However, he invited the US to the "negotiation table it left," while stressing that talks should occur within the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"I am starting the dialogue right here, and state, in unequivocal terms, that the question of international security is not a toy in American domestic politics," he added.

The first batch of economic restrictions, including a ban on purchasing the US dollar, trading in gold and other precious metals, as well as buying aluminum and steel for industrial purposes and performing activities related to Iran's sovereign debt, took effect on August 7.

Addressing the security of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, which is a key point for Tehran's oil trade, the Iranian president stated that his country would "confront any and all disruptive efforts in this critical waterway in the future." He stressed that in order to secure the safety in the region, Tehran is ready to join international collective mechanism.

“We believe in the formation of a collective mechanism for the Persian Gulf region with the presence and participation of all regional countries,” Rouhani added.

Previously, Iran warned that it would shut down the Strait of Hormuz if the United States followed through with its threat to bring Tehran's exports "down to zero."