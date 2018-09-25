'Sanctions Mechanism' Proposal Shows Paris Seeks Pretext for Sanctions - Moscow

"These are their domestic games, so… it's just a pretext. They just want to impose sanctions, so they are looking for various pretexts," Ermakov told journalists commenting on France's proposal.
There are no chemical arsenals in Syria now, which is confirmed by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), he stressed.
"Moreover, it is impossible to assume, even hypothetically, that [Syrian] government forces have used chemical weapons. It is not beneficial for them. That is two key factors: there are no chemical weapons in the arsenal of government troops and they do not have any need to apply, even if that was possible," the official explained.
The whole madness around this issue can be explained by the fact that Syrian government troops with the assistance of Russian Aerospace Forces continue restoring control over the country's territory, Ermakov concluded.
