Top Iran Adviser Says 'Trump’s Dreams' of Meeting Leader Will Never Come True

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The senior adviser to Iranian spiritual leader Ayatollah Khamenei stated the top cleric would never meet with US President Donald Trump.

The spiritual leader’s aide, Ali Akbar Velayati, said their dream of meeting with Ayatollah Khamenei will never come true, according to the Mehr news agency, stressing "This is definite."

Trump said on September 25 he had no plans to meet Rouhani at the UN General Assembly despite calls. Both leaders were scheduled to speak at the gathering of world leaders.

The United States looks forward to having a positive relationship with Iran and setting up a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, but it will not happen until Tehran changes its behavior, US President Donald Trump said.

Despite requests, I have no plans to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Maybe someday in the future. I am sure he is an absolutely lovely man! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 25 сентября 2018 г.

READ MORE: Iran Has no Choice But to Change — Trump

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News last Sunday that Trump and Khamenei could have an " interesting conversation ." He also suggested on another show that Trump wanted to talk to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the UN meeting in New York.

Trump said on Friday he would chair a UN Security Council meeting this week that he wanted to devote to Iran. The Islamic Republic is not a member of the UN executive body but Rouhani will reportedly be permitted to attend if Iran is the main topic of its discussion.