Pre-Trial Investigation Into Vyshinsky's Case Completed

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The pre-trial investigation into the criminal case against RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky has been completed, the materials related to the case are being prepared for trial, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) said on Tuesday.

"As of today, we can say that the investigation against him has been completed. The materials are being prepared for trial," SBU Deputy Head Viktor Kononenko said, as quoted by the Ukrayinski Novyny news agency.

The official noted that the SBU had a number of questions to other individuals involved in the case, noting that they would be "necessarily notified of suspicion."

Addressing the case earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the journalist's arrest, saying it was politically motivated. He added that Ukrainian authorities demonstrated an unprecedented and unacceptable policy of Ukrainian authorities targeting journalists, who were doing their jobs.