Trump Does Not Plan to Meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Despite Requests

Previously, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo noted that Trump was ready to engage in a constructive dialogue with Iran's representatives at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

"Despite requests, I have no plans to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Maybe someday in the future. I am sure he is an absolutely lovely man!" Trump tweeted.

Later in the day, spokesman for Iran's mission to the United Nations Alireza Miryousefi said that his country had not equested a meeting with the US President.

Washington announced earlier that US President Donald Trump would chair the United Nations Security Council meeting on Iran.

Addressing the issue, US Permanent Representative to the United Nations Nikki Haley claimed that Tehran had requested a meeting between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Trump within the framework of the UNGA, however, on Friday the Iranian Foreign Ministry denied those reports.

US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook also commented on the relations between two countries, noting that Washington hoped to sign an agreement with the Islamic republic that would cover both the Iranian nuclear and ballistic programs.