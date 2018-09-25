Trump Does Not Plan to Meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Despite Requests

"Despite requests, I have no plans to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Maybe someday in the future. I am sure he is an absolutely lovely man!" Trump tweeted.
Later in the day, spokesman for Iran's mission to the United Nations Alireza Miryousefi said that his country had not equested a meeting with the US President.
Washington announced earlier that US President Donald Trump would chair the United Nations Security Council meeting on Iran.
READ MORE: US Envoy to UN Nikki Haley to Iran After Ahvaz Killings: 'Look in the Mirror'
US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook also commented on the relations between two countries, noting that Washington hoped to sign an agreement with the Islamic republic that would cover both the Iranian nuclear and ballistic programs.
