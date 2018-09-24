Moscow Says to Develop Ties With UNIDO After New Goodwill Ambassador Appointment

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia intends to further develop its ties with the UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) after the appointment of Veronika Peshkova as UNIDO Goodwill Ambassador, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Peshkova, who is a member of the expert council of the OPORA RUSSIA Women’s Entrepreneurship Development Committee, was appointed to the post on September 20 at the Second Eurasian Women’s Forum in St. Petersburg.

"We intend to continue to promote our cooperation with UNIDO with the aim of strengthening the real sector of economy, promoting international industrial cooperation and assisting partner countries," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry stressed that Peshkova's appointment could be seen as "the acknowledgment of Russia's role in addressing sustainable development issues and women's rights."

Peshkova will be responsible for promoting inclusive and sustainable industrialization focusing on women's economic empowerment and entrepreneurship development, the ministry added.