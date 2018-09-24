Moscow Says to Develop Ties With UNIDO After New Goodwill Ambassador Appointment

Peshkova, who is a member of the expert council of the OPORA RUSSIA Women’s Entrepreneurship Development Committee, was appointed to the post on September 20 at the Second Eurasian Women’s Forum in St. Petersburg.
"We intend to continue to promote our cooperation with UNIDO with the aim of strengthening the real sector of economy, promoting international industrial cooperation and assisting partner countries," the ministry said in a statement.
Peshkova will be responsible for promoting inclusive and sustainable industrialization focusing on women's economic empowerment and entrepreneurship development, the ministry added.
