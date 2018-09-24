'Long Spiral Descent': Nat Geo Documentary Traces MH370's Final Moments

The disappearance of Beijing-bound Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 has been a four-year mystery that everyone has been attempting to unravel.

National Geographic’s latest documentary, "Drain The Oceans," will offer new details on the ill-starred Malaysia Airlines plane, hypothesizing that Flight MH370 ran out of fuel before plunging into the Indian Ocean.

Australia-based Electric Pictures has been working closely with the Australian Transport Safety Bureau and the official government investigation team on the latest Nat Geo episode to provide a never-before-seen reconstruction of the aircraft’s final moments.

Even though the airplane went off radars, it continued exchanging signals with a satellite, the reconstruction suggests. Taking into consideration the fact that the signals occurred once an hour, experts allegedly established that after its initial track to the northwest, the plane turned south and flew for six more hours.

"Drain The Oceans" features a simulation of what might have happened to the plane, suggesting that when the right engine flamed out first due to fuel starvation, the autopilot made up for the imbalance with a hard left turn, but a few minutes later the second engine failed, causing the autopilot to shut down and leaving the plane in a “long spiral descent.”

“Drain The Oceans uses a range of data – from bathymetric sonar scans to video footage and photogrammetry with sophisticated computer-generated graphics – to create highly accurate three-dimensional models of the bottom of our oceans, lakes and rivers. This process allows the filmmakers to recreate natural wonders, shipwrecks, ancient ruins and other human artefacts that can be found on the sea floor – revealing them in unprecedented detail, as if they were on dry land,” Electric Pictures CEO Andrew Ogilvie said.

The episode will air on Tuesday.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 with 239 passengers and crew onboard vanished from radar screens on March 8, 2014. Only a few pieces of debris believed to be parts of the wreckage have been found at different locations, including the French island of Reunion in the Indian Ocean, South Africa and Mozambique.