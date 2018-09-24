Register
11:03 GMT +324 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    File Photo of UK Submarine

    UK Media Claims Royal Navy Didn't Send Subs to Hit Syria Due to Lack of Assets

    © AP Photo / Neil Munns
    World
    Get short URL
    441

    In early September, a number of media outlets reported that the UK had dispatched a nuclear-powered submarine carrying cruise missiles capable of hitting ground targets, to the Mediterranean.

    The UK didn’t send its submarines to the Mediterranean to strike Syrian government forces amid expected false flag chemical attacks in the country, the Daily Mail reported, citing an unnamed source in the Ministry of Defense.

    “We had no assets on location,” the insider said.

    According to the media outlet, UK Prime Minister Theresa May ordered airstrikes against Syria earlier this year in response to the alleged use of chemical weapons, while other British news agencies reported that submarines loaded with cruise missiles were on their way to the Mediterranean.

    READ MORE: Riff-RAF: UK Royal Navy Personnel Tasered, Arrested in US for Resisting Arrest

    Meanwhile, the Daily Mail suggested that the UK’s Armed Forces are “under-equipped, underfunded and under-trained.”

    Los Angeles-class Fast Attack Submarine USS Santa Fe (SSN 763)
    © Photo: YouTube/AiirSource Military
    US Submarine Armed With Tomahawks Spotted Near Mediterranean Amid Warnings of Staged Chemical Attack in Syria
    The authors of the article conducted an investigation into the state of British defense capabilities and concluded that due to spending cuts imposed by the government, the Army, Navy and RAF “all struggle to meet day-to-day commitments” to protect the UK and take part in NATO’s collective security, let alone prepare to respond to other potential new threats.

    The media outlet further cited some statistics suggesting that at the climax of the Cold War, the army was 163,000 strong, but that now the strength is around half that figure as a result of a number of reforms launched under David Cameron’s government in 2010.

    READ MORE: From Pills to the Pillory: Daesh-Linked Pharmacist from UK Detained in Syria

    Moreover, the new government seeks to reduce that number to 50,000, “at which point the British Army, once feared and revered all over the world” would be half the size of the French army and smaller than armed forces in Italy, Spain and Germany, the Daily Mail wrote.

    The Royal Navy submarine HMS Talent (S92)
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Neeeiiil / A side on Photograph of HMS Talent a Royal Navy submarine
    UK Submarine Reportedly Enters Mediterranean Amid Expected Provocations in Syria
    The news agency claimed that in February 2017, 21 of the RAF’s 67 Tornado GR4 bombers and 43 of its Typhoon fighters were “in bits,” while the British military showed the worst results during drills held last year in the US because all the weapons at their disposal were inadequate for military operations.

    Earlier this month, several media outlets reported that a British Trafalgar-class submarine, the HMS Talent, had sailed into Gibraltar. The sub has the capacity to carry up to 30 Tomahawk cruise missiles, capable of striking ground targets.

    The reports came amid the Syrian army’s looming offensive against remaining terrorists in the province of Idlib and multiple warnings issued by the Russian Defense Ministry that militants were preparing provocations with the use of chemical weapons in the same region.

    READ MORE: UK Defence Secretary: More Funds for Royal Navy to Counter 'Russian Threat'

    Moscow further warned that terrorists might blame the attack on the Syrian government in order to provoke a new round of Western airstrikes against Damascus.

    Tags:
    missile, strikes, submarine, army, armed forces, Royal Navy, Syria, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Interior of the George Peabody Library in Baltimore.
    Precious Knowledge: 12 Amazing Libraries That Make You Adore Their Beauty
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse