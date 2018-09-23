IDF Claims It's Given Russia All Data Exonerating It in the Il-20 Incident

An IDF delegation, led by the Commander of the Israeli Air Force, Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin, presented the complete IDF After Action Review (AAR) of the downing of the Russian plane by Syrian anti-air fire to senior Russian military officers, the Israeli Defense Forces insists.

"The result of the downing of the Russian plane by Syrian fire is severe and tragic and we convey our condolences to the bereaved families and the Russian People. The coordination between the IDF and the Russian military has proven its value numerous times over the last years," the IDF statement said.

​Responding to the Russian Defense Ministry's statement, the IDF said that the IAF (Israeli Air Force) F-16 jets "did not hide behind any aircraft", adding that the Israeli warplanes were in Israeli airspace at the time of the downing of the Russian Il-20 military plane.

