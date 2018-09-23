Iran's Foreign Ministry Summons UAE Envoy Over Parade Attack Comments - Report

Earlier in the day it was reported that ambassadors of Denmark and the Netherlands as well as UK charge d'affaires were summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry following the terrorist attack in the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz.

On Saturday, armed militants opened fire at a military parade, leaving at least 28 people killed and injuring another 60, according to media reports. The Saudi-linked Patriotic Arab Democratic Movement in Ahvaz has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

Following the incident, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused the US-backed states of the region of being responsible for the terrorist attack.

On Sunday IRNA news agency reported that the Iranian Foreign Ministry expressed protest to the UK, Dutch and Danish diplomats regarding the fact that the three countries allegedly hosted members of the terrorist group that was responsible for the attack.

Later in the day Iranian TV channel Press TV reported — without giving further details — that the United Arab Emirates' charge d'affaires was summoned by the Iranian Foreign ministry over comments made about a military parade attack.