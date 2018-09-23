Register
16:08 GMT +323 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    IL-20

    Israel's Take on IL-20 Incident Undermines Tel-Aviv's Ties to Russia - Scholar

    © Sputnik / Alexander Tarasenkov
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Against the backdrop of cooperation between Russia and Israel, the destruction of the Russian Il-20 plane off Syria's coast as a result of a dangerous IAF operation seems to underscore a lack of gratitude on Israel's part, Vitaly Naumkin, head of the Arab Studies Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences Institute of Oriental Studies, told Sputnik.

    "The Israelis flew to bomb the territories near Latakia, which are very close to territories where Russian servicemen are deployed. What need was there to carry out a bombardment when our planes were flying in the area? Our jet was flying, are you telling me that they did not know about it? How could they carry out a bombardment, missile and bomb strikes deep inside Syria, knowing full well that they endangered [the Russian] Aerospace Forces? They warned us [about the Israeli Air Force's operation] just in a minute before [the Israeli aircraft] took off. That does not fall within the framework of cooperation existing between our countries," Naumkin said.

    READ MORE: Russian MoD: Israel Violated Agreement With Russia to Prevent Incidents in Syria

    According to Naumkin, taking into account the existing cooperation between Russia and the Jewish state, Israel's actions look like "inexplicable ingratitude."

    "We have done a lot for Israel and always respected Israel's interests, since the Soviet times, even when we did not have the normal relations that we enjoy today — a close cooperation, a very close partnership. It is unclear why [Israel] attempts to ruin the friendship that we have today," Naumkin pointed out.

    He recalled that in July the Iranian troops in Syria withdrew at the Jewish state's behest from the demarcation line with Israel in the Golan Heights.

    "There are no more Shia formations there, unless, several advisers might have remained in the army. There is no heavy equipment, no weapons that might pose a threat to Israel. We worked with our Iranian partners in order to ensure that," Naumkin stated.

    He recalled that Russia also took into account Israel's position and interests in the conflict between the Jewish state and Palestinians.

    "The year 2016 was such a complicated year; it was the last year of [Barack] Obama's presidency [in the United States]. In the summer, Russia immediately agreed with [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's proposal to hold talks in Moscow between [the Israeli Prime Minister] and Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas without preconditions. Moscow quickly organized that," Naumkin underlined.

    He reminded that as early as in late 2016, the United States put forward an unacceptable formula for settling the Middle Eastern conflict by introducing a new resolution at the UN Security Council, which was unacceptable both for Israel and Palestine.

    "[then-US State Secretary John] Kerry exerted pressure on [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov, urging him to agree on that resolution. Russia did not do that… And instead of gratitude, we receive today such a cowardly move, with the Israeli jets using a defenseless Russian surveillance aircraft as a shield. Meanwhile, Syria has not carried out any attacks against Israel in recent years, has not engaged in any acts of violence [towards its neighbor]. The border [between Israel and Syria] has been secure," Naumkin stressed.

    He believed that since Israel did not rush to apologize and continued to insist on its own version of events, the incident could hardly be considered as settled.

    "I believe that the incident is far from being settled… The cooperation in all fields, in which the both parties are interested, has been affected. The trust has been lost. [Though, the friendship] will not be ruined, I think, a way to reach an agreement will be found," Naumkin indicated.

    He also suggested that intensive negotiations and the visits of Israeli delegations to Russia would continue.

    READ MORE: Israel Can't Get Away With Il-20 Downing in Syria — IR Scholars

    "I know that another group will come [to Russia] this week. It is said that it would be a mixed delegation comprising diplomats, politicians and servicemen. Of course, we have certain conditions that will be submitted to Israel in order to mitigate the negative impressions provoked by this Israeli move, which was certainly an unfriendly one. We will have to search for a compromise, because we are interested in the continuation of cooperation," Naumkin emphasized.

    On Thursday, an Israeli military delegation led by Israeli Air Force Commander Amikam Norkin visited Moscow in a bid to prove Israel's non-involvement in the tragedy. Meanwhile, a high-level source in the Israeli army said that the Israeli servicemen had provided data alleging that Syria fired over 20 missiles after the Israeli jets had left and were preparing to land. Netanyahu heard a report on the outcome of talks in Moscow and ordered that the contacts with Russia on the issue should be continued.

    The Russian Il-20 military aircraft, which was 22 miles off the Syrian coast, was shot down on Monday, while returning to Hmeymim Airbase. At the same time, four Israeli F-16 aircraft were bombing Syrian targets in the province of Latakia. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Israel notified Russia of the airstrikes only a minute before they started. The ministry said that the Israeli pilots used the Russian aircraft as a shield against Syrian air defense systems. As a result, the Il-20 was downed by a missile launched from a Syrian S-200 air defense system. The incident claimed the lives of 15 Russian servicemen.

    Related:

    Netanyahu Orders Commander to Continue Contacts With Russia on Il-20 Incident
    Putin, Security Council Discuss Servicemen Security in Syria After Il-20 Crash
    Russia-Israel Cooperation Will be More Effective After Il-20 Crash - Scholar
    Tags:
    cooperation, Il-20, Israel, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bunny Cosplayer at Tokyo Game Show
    Bunnies, Zombies: Tokyo Game Show
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse