18:15 GMT +322 September 2018
    In this Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2016, file photo, a waiter walks past a mural of flight MH370 in Shah Alam outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

    Briton Vows to 'Leave No Stone Unturned' in His Search for MH370 in Cambodia

    © AP Photo / Joshua Paul
    Despite claims that the plane’s image was captured midflight, Wilson still insists on travelling to Cambodia and searching for the wreckage of the lost Malaysia Airlines airliner in person.

    Ian Wilson, a 37-year-old video producer from Camden, has revealed how an incident from nearly 30 years ago helped him locate what he believes to be the wreckage of MH370 – a Malaysia Airlines passenger aircraft that went missing in March 2014.

    FILE - In this March 22, 2014 file photo, flight officer Rayan Gharazeddine on board a Royal Australian Air Force AP-3C Orion, searches for the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in southern Indian Ocean, Australia
    © AP Photo / Rob Griffith
    Expert Reportedly Unearths New MH370 Evidence Ignored by Australian Gov't
    As Wilson explained in an interview with The Daily Star, he was inspired by a documentary about Varig Flight 254, a Boeing 737 airliner, which was forced to make a crash landing in a remote part of the Amazon jungle in 1989.

    Several days after watching it, he was suffering from insomnia and browsing Google Maps when he stumbled upon a white shape vaguely resembling an aircraft, about 60 miles west of Cambodia’s capital, Phnom Penh.

    "I was up all night. I was having real trouble sleeping, and when I eventually came across that plane it was really surreal, the hairs stood on the back of my neck," he said.

    Private investigator Andre Milne who initially described Wilson’s findings as "clearly a match," noted that the plane in the picture was likely photographed while it was in the air, while the Aviation Safety Network also told the newspaper that "the sighting does not fit the profile of any past crashes."

    Their arguments, however, did little to shake Wilson’s resolve as he remains eager to confirm his discovery in person, the newspaper added.

    "From every angle possible, it’s lying up against the mountain, and you can view it at ground level. I can’t take talk of it being airborne seriously at all. As I say it’s a program I use all the time and I’ve seen many planes in flight,” he declared.

    True to his word, the stalwart Briton is about to undergo the necessary vaccinations before embarking on his voyage to Cambodia, and he already has made a deal with Helicopters Cambodia to fly him to the site.

    READ MORE: Brit Ready for Cambodian Jungle Search to Find Missing MH370 Using Google Earth

    "I’m deadly serious about it. I wish I had the means available to me to have gone and investigated this before now. When I go I’ll leave no stone unturned you can be sure of that," Wilson stated.

    Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 vanished from radar screens on March 8, 2014, after the Boeing 777 airliner with 239 passengers and crew on board took off from Kuala Lumpur and set course for the Chinese capital.

    Despite an extensive multimillion dollar search operation conducted jointly by Malaysian, Chinese and Australian investigations, only a few pieces of debris believed to be parts of the missing aircraft have been found at different locations, including Mozambique, South Africa and the French island of Réunion in the Indian Ocean.

