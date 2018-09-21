US No Longer 'Hegemon' in South Asia Thanks to Russia, China - Pakistani Senator

ST PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - The United States has lost its "hegemony" over South Asia as China and Russia managed to strengthen their influence in the region over the recent years, Pakistani upper house lawmaker told Sputnik.

"There is no true US interest in Pakistan or even India, they want to have their presence, their foot here, to continue as a superpower, but the world has changed. With China growing up economically and with Russia's resources and influence, with other regional countries taking ownership of their future, I believe that the United States has no longer hegemony and has to refuse its policy and discontinue the war games in this region," Pakistani upper house lawmaker Sehar Kamran said on the sidelines of the Eurasian Women's Forum on Friday that is taking place in St. Petersburg.

She underlined that from her perspective, regional countries and the Muslim states are the essential allies of Pakistan.

The Second Eurasian Women's Forum is being held in St. Petersburg from Wednesday through Friday.

The event has been attended by some 2,000 people from more than 100 countries, including female lawmakers, representatives of the executive power bodies, international organizations, the business community and NGOs.