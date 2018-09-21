Register
21 September 2018
    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures as he speaks on the balcony of the Ecuadorian embassy, in London, Friday May 19, 2017.

    Reports on Moscow Plans to Help Assange Escape Are 'Fake News' - Russian Embassy

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    World
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy to the United Kingdom on Friday dismissed media reports claiming Russia tried to help WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange flee London, where he has been stuck in Ecuador’s Embassy for years.

    "Another example of disinformation and fake news by British media," the embassy wrote on Twitter, attaching a screenshot of the newspaper’s report.

    The embassy's response comes as a reaction to claims made by the Guardian newspaper that the plan on Assange’s escape involved Ecuador trying to grant him diplomatic immunity in 2017 that would allow the whistleblower to flee the United Kingdom, with Russia considered as one of the options for the final destination.

    READ MORE: Assange Reveals Biggest Threat to Humanity in Latest Released Recording

    The newspaper also claimed that Russian diplomats have allegedly expressed willingness to help Assange receive asylum in Russia.

    In addition, the Guardian reported, citing unnamed sources, that Russian diplomats have allegedly held secret talks in the UK capital with Assange’s associates in order to help the whistleblower escape from the United Kingdom, and former Ecuadorian Consul to London Fidel Narvaez allegedly served as an intermediary in talks with Russia.

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain, May 19, 2017
    © REUTERS / Peter Nichollspe
    Sweden Will Not Give Assange to US if Death Penalty Threat Exists - Swedish Envoy
    In his turn, denied allegations in an interview with the newspaper and said that he has visited the Russian Embassy twice in 2018 on occasion of "open-public meetings" in the company of "20-30 more diplomats from different countries" to discuss the crisis in Russian-UK relations.

    In September, Associated Press news agency reported that internal WikiLeaks files suggested Assange was secretly looking for a Russian visa in 2010 and wrote to the Russian consulate in London, granting a friend the authority to drop off and collect Assange's passport.

    Assange took refuge in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London in June 2012 after being accused of sexual offenses by the Swedish authorities. While the charges have since been dropped, he still fears extradition to the United States, where he is wanted for leaking Iraq War logs and other information.

