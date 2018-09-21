Expert Reportedly Unearths New MH370 Evidence Ignored by Australian Gov't

An aviation expert named Simon Gunson claims that a satellite image of the Indian Ocean shows a piece of debris of the ill-fated Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777, which disappeared while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 people aboard, The Daily Star reports.
Armed with this newfound evidence, Gunson also insists that the Australian government was well aware of the picture, which was taken by Digital Globe on March 25, 2014, but chose to ignore it and steer the search operation in a different direction, the newspaper adds.
#MH370 Aussie taxpayers, you have an election coming. When you vote, don't forget that your own Government never told you about this piece of debris pic.twitter.com/NNFvybfcHl— Simon Gunson (@SimonGunson) 14 сентября 2018 г.
#auspol #Turnbull About as certain it was from plane as the other 522 objects sighted by satellite and 2 dozen located by search planes, with #MH370's impact location confirmed by two seperate hydrophone arrays but ignored by ATSB pic.twitter.com/qgJQt82Cs3— Simon Gunson (@SimonGunson) 15 сентября 2018 г.
Earlier, tech expert Ian Wilson announced that he would head into the Cambodian jungle after he allegedly spotted the wreckage of MH370 on Google Maps.
Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 vanished from radar screens on March 8, 2014, after the Boeing 777 airliner with 239 passengers and crew on board took off from Kuala Lumpur and set course for the Chinese capital.
Despite an extensive multimillion dollar search operation conducted jointly by Malaysian, Chinese and Australian investigations, only a few pieces of debris believed to be parts of the missing aircraft have been found at different locations, including Mozambique, South Africa and the French island of Réunion in the Indian Ocean.
