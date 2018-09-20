Register
22:07 GMT +320 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    S-400

    US Sanctions Chinese Entity Over Purchase of Russian Fighters, S-400s – Treasury

    © Sputnik / Igor Zarembo
    World
    Get short URL
    22139

    The Trump administration says it has yet to make a decision on whether to sanction other potential buyers of the Russian air defense system.

    The US Treasury has slapped the Chinese Military Commission's Equipment Development Department with sanctions, accusing the agency of violating US sanctions against Moscow by buying 10 Russian Sukhoi Su-35 4++ generation fighter jets and Russia's S-400 surface-to-air missile system.

    A senior administration official said the measures, which also target Equipment Development Department head Li Shangfu, were aimed at "imposing costs on Russia in response to its malign activities." The official emphasized that the sanctions were not designed to undermine the defense capabilities of any particular country.

    The administration has not made a decision on whether to sanction other countries that purchase the advanced Russian air defense system. The S-400 is currently operated by Russia, China and Belarus, but Turkey, India, Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Iraq have also expressed interest in the system.

    US President Donald Trump
    © Sputnik / Serguey Guneev
    33 Russian Officials Put to Ban List Hours After Trump Gives US Treasury Powers to Impose New Sanctions
    The sanctions are being enforced through the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act introduced and signed into law in August 2017. The White House official said China purchased the Su-35s in December 2017, and several S-400s in January 2018.

    Earlier on Thursday, Washington added 33 Russian officials and entities to its Russian defense and intelligence sector blacklist, subjecting anyone who does business with these persons and entities to sanctions under CAATSA. "We will continue to vigorously implement CAATSA and urge all countries to curtail relationships with Russia's defense and intelligence sectors, both of which are linked to malign activities worldwide," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauer said of the new restrictions.

    Also on Thursday, President Donald Trump gave the Treasury Department the authority to impose sanctions against Russia. The Treasury said its sanctions may include the freezing of all properties associated with sanctioned individuals, prohibitions on financial transactions, credit transfers or payments between institutions, visa denials, and more.

    Banknotes and coins from all over the world
    © Sputnik / Mihail Kutusov
    Bank of Russia Won't Buy Foreign Currency Until Year’s End – Deputy Governor
    The US's latest round of sanctions against Russia were introduced in August over what Washington claimed was Russia's use of chemical weapons against former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the southern English town of Salisbury in March. Russia called the measures "counterproductive and senseless," and denied any involvement in the affair. The US and its NATO allies have hit Moscow with several waves of sanctions since the 2014 Ukraine crisis and Crimea's reunification with Russia. US congressmen have also called for additional sanctions against Russia over its alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election. Moscow has dismissed the meddling claims as "absurd."

    Earlier this month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov criticized what he said was Washington's "sanctions-first" approach to diplomacy. "First, they announce sanctions, then more sanctions, and only after that they open talks," Lavrov said, adding that such a policy wasn't likely to lead to any long-term success.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cold-Blooded Tenants: A French Man Who Owns 400 Reptiles
    Cold-Blooded Tenants: Frenchman Owns 400 Reptiles
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse