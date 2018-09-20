US Can't Pursue New Treaty With Iran After Violating Nuclear Deal – Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has once again lashed out at the United States over the latter's withdrawal from the nuclear deal and plans to substitute Iran's oil in the market.

"US calls JCPOA [the nuclear deal] a personal agreement between two governments, claiming it seeks a treaty. Wrong." Zarif tweeted. "US has violated its treaty obligations too. … Apparently, US only mocks calls for peace," the Iranian top diplomat stated.

On Wednesday, Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said that the United States wanted to conclude an agreement with Iran that would take into account both nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

In May, US President Donald Trump announced his country's decision to leave the Iran nuclear agreement and reimpose sanctions against Tehran and other countries doing business with Iran.

The first set of economic restrictions, including a ban on purchasing the US dollar, trading in gold and other precious metals, as well as buying aluminum and steel for industrial purposes and performing activities related to Iran's sovereign debt, took effect on August 7.

The second portion, including sanctions on Iran's port operations, energy sector and foreign transactions, will be effectuated in November.