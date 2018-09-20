US Troops in Poland: Polish Defense Minister Hopes Stationing Will Happen Soon

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak expressed hope on Thursday that the establishment of the US base in the country would not take much time.
"I hope that in a relatively short period of time we will be able to say that the US troops stationed in Poland will remain in Poland permanently," Blaszczak said.
READ MORE: US Base in Poland to Change Geopolitics of Europe — Polish Defense Ministry
On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda held a meeting in Washington, during which it was announced that the United States was considering the idea of setting up a permanent military presence in Poland at Duda's request.
In mid-June, Russia's Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said that the possible deployment of a US armored division to Poland would violate the 1997 Russia-NATO Founding Act.
All comments
Show new comments (0)