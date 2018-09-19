Register
19:18 GMT +319 September 2018
    US Secretary of State John Kerry, left, meets with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, right, in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2016, on what is expected to be implementation day, the day the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) verifies that Iran has met all conditions under the nuclear deal.

    Washington Reveals What Deal It Wants to Sign With Iran to Replace JCPOA - Envoy

    © AP Photo / Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo
    112

    The United States US wants to conclude an agreement with Iran that will take into account both, nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said in remarks at the Hudson Institute on Wednesday.

    "It was a mistake not to include intercontinental ballistic missiles in the Iran nuclear deal," Hook said referring the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

    Hook explained in his remarks that nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missiles go hand in hand and it was insufficient to have a deal with Iran on its nuclear program that did not include ICBMs.

    The official claimed that exception for intercontinental ballistic missiles in the 2015 JCPOA agreement provided Iran opportunities to develop its missile program.

    Earlier in the day, the Iranian media reported citing Rouhani's Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications and Information Parviz Esmayeeli that Iran's President Hassan Rouhani will leave for the US city of New York on Sunday in order to take part in the UN General Assembly.

    According to the Fars news agency, during the event, Rouhani will also deliver a speech at a peace summit, held on the session's sidelines in commemoration of late South African anti-apartheid political leader Nelson Mandela.

    The JCPOA stipulates the gradual removal of the West’s sanctions against Iran in exchange for Tehran maintaining a peaceful nature of its nuclear program.

    However, US President Donald Trump announced in May the withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA and the reinstating of the first round of sanctions in August.

    The other parties to the JCPOA — Russia, China, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the European Union and Iran — reaffirmed their commitment to the agreement.

