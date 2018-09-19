US to Certify Russian Aircraft at Open Skies Meeting in Vienna - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States on September 24 plans to sign in Vienna the certification that will allow Russian surveillance aircraft to operate in US territory under the Open Skies Treaty, a State Department official told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"On September 18, the United States informed all states parties via formal treaty mechanisms that it will approve the certification of the Russian aircraft. We plan to sign the Certification Report on the margins of a plenary meeting of the Open Skies Consultative Commission in Vienna on Monday, September 24," the State Department official said when asked whether the US would allow Russian Tu-214 aircraft to operate in the US.

On Tuesday, Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Andrea Thompson said during a Senate hearing that the United States would make a decision within 24 hours on whether to allow Russian Tu-214 aircraft to fly over US territory under the Open Skies Treaty.

